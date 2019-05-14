AFC Cup |

LIVE: AFC Cup 2019 – Home United vs Kaya FC Iloilo

Can Home United still progress in AFC Cup after the collapse against PSM Makassar?

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live coverage of the AFC Cup tie between Home United and Kaya FC- Iloilo. You can follow the match via our live blog below. 

AFC Cup returns with Home United taking on in Group H of the competition. Both teams stand a chance to qualify for the knockout stages and will be hoping to secure a passage tonight.

A clash of the Titans this then in Group H of the AFC Cup group stage. A draw for Kaya FC, who are ahead of Home United by a single point, should be enough to secure the second spot. Meanwhile, a win for the Philippines side and a favourable result elsewhere could even see them seal a direct passage to the knockout stage.

Home United, on the other hand, know that anything less than a win would mean certain elimination from the competition. Three points, conversely, would see them leapfrog Kaya into the second place.

Follow all the action via our Live Blog Here:

