AFC Cup 2019: Lao Toyota vs PSM Makassar live stream, updates, when and where to watch

On Matchday 4 of this week in the ongoing AFC Cup 2019, Group H member Lao Toyota will take on PSM Makassar.

Lao Toyota have had an underwhelming run in AFC Cup 2019. They have lost four of their last five matches and are seated at the bottom of the table with only one point. It is less likely for them to pick a win tomorrow against group leaders, PSM Makassar.

The Indonesian side are at the top of their group with 11 points. Even if they lose the match tomorrow and Kaya FC manage to win against Home United, they will still be on the top. The Indonesia side are in a fantastic form, having won three of their last five matches.

Despite the odds being stacked up against Lao Toyota, the home support can help them pull off a miraculous win tomorrow. But of they fail, PSM Makassar will successfully moonwalk their way into the knockouts.

When to watch?

The match between Lao Toyota vs PSM Makassar will take place on May 14, and kicks-off at 8:30 PM HKT.

The New Laos National Stadium in Laos will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup action.

You can also follow the match via our Live Blog.