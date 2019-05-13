AFC Cup 2019: Home United vs Kaya FC live stream, updates, when and where to watch

On Matchday 4 of this week in the ongoing AFC Cup 2019, Group H member Home United will take on Kaya FC.

Home United have won two of their last five matches, having lost two and drawn one. They are currently placed at the third position of the group table. However, they are only one win away from overtaking Pahang in the table.

Pahang have been pretty comfortable at the second position so far but tomorrow’s match poses a serious threat to their rank. If they lose tomorrow, Home United will easily find its way to the second rank.

The home side will bear an advantage amidst the fans in the upcoming match. Can Home United convert this opportunity into a successful tale of getting closer to the knockouts? Or will Pahang walk out as winners and maintain their lead.

When to watch?

The match between Home United vs Kaya FC will take place on May 14, and kicks-off at 8:30 PM HKT.

The Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup action.

