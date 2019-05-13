AFC Cup 2019: Can PSM Makassar outdo Persija Jakarta and challenge Ceres-Negros?

After Persija Jakarta reached the AFC Cup ASEAN Zone semi-finals last year, Indonesian compatriots PSM Makassar have emulated the feat in 2019.

With one game remaining in the group stage, PSM are just one of two sides already through to the knockout round having sealed top spot in Group H.

Defensively, the Liga 1 outfit have looked susceptible with eight goals conceded, but going forward is where they have been most impressive with 14 goals shared among seven players.

Can PSM outdo Persija by going further than the ASEAN Zone semi-finals and potentially even match Philippines’ Ceres-Negros, who have been the standout team thus far with five consecutive wins?

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan and pundit PJ Roberts analyse their chances.

Can PSM Makassar outdo Persija Jakarta in AFC Cup?