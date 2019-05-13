It’s all about getting the win – Home United star Hafiz Nor ahead of do-or-die AFC Cup 2019 match against Kaya FC-Iloilo

Home United need a win against Kaya FC-Iloilo at the Jalan Besar Stadium in their final group game of the AFC Cup 2019 in order to stay alive in the competition.

However, even a win might not ensure them a place in the ASEAN Zonal semifinals as the Singapore Premier League (SPL) outfit would be hoping Hanoi FC and Becamex Binh Duong drop points so they can progress as the best second-placed side in the ASEAN Zone.

And Hafiz Nor, the Singapore international midfielder who scored twice in Home’s 3-2 defeat to PSM Makassar in the previous matchday, believes the club have what it takes to defeat their impressive opponents from the Philippines.

“My thoughts ahead of the match against Kaya are obviously all about getting the win. I’m sure we have the game plan to do that. I know Kaya are a good team, and, like us, they surely want to be ASEAN’s best second-placed side so they can qualify for the knockout stage,” Hafiz told The-AFC.com.

“I think it will be a good fight since we are playing on our home ground. May the best team win,” he added.

Hafiz’s brace had helped PSM take a 2-0 lead against PSM Makassar on Matchday 5 — a result that would have seen the Protectors take the top spot in Group H. But PSM hit back to take all three points at the Pakansari Stadium and condemn Home to the third spot in the group as we head for the final matchday.

“I can say that we were very sloppy with our passes and attacking in the attacking third, the chances that we had, we didn’t convert. In addition, we played in the middle of the afternoon. Maybe we’re not used to the really hot weather, but that is no excuse Both teams played at the same time. Perhaps it was just the lack of concentration throughout the game,” the 30-year-old said.

AFC Cup 2019: PSM Makassar 0-2 Home United (Hafiz Nor 55′)

But setting aside that disappointment, Hafiz is hoping to record all three points against Kaya and stay alive in the contention for a semifinal berth. “I know there is only a slim chance for us to qualify to the knockouts now. This is probably due to injuries certain players had, we actually didn’t have the full squad fit to play,” he said.

“It is a must-win game and it’s important for the club as I’m pretty sure we all want to qualify and retain the title of ASEAN champions. I know it will be very, very tough but I think the boys will give it their all in the game,” Hafiz added.