AFC Cup 2019 ASEAN Zone MD6: Player to Watch – Nguyen Quang Hai

Ahead of Match Day 6 of the ASEAN Zone in AFC Cup 2019, we focus on one of Asia’s brightest talents Nguyen Quang Hai as he looks to inspire Hanoi FC to victory.

In the past 16 months, there seems to be nothing that Nguyen Quang Hai cannot do.

Since inspiring Vietnam to the AFC U-23 Championship final last January, Quang Hai has been pivotal in helping the national team finish fourth as the Asian Games, win the AFF Suzuki Cup, as well as reach the quarter-finals of AFC Asian Cup 2019.

AFC Asian Cup 2019: Vietnam 1-0 Yemen – Nguyen Quang Hai (39′)

For someone who has achieved so much on the international stage, the 22-year-old will now be required produce an equally influential display at club level on Wednesday for Hanoi FC.

On the final match day of the ASEAN Zone group stage in AFC Cup 2019, Hanoi must beat Tampines Rovers to finish top of Group F and automatically qualify for the knockout round.

AFC Cup 2019: Nagaworld FC 0-2 Hanoi FC (Ganiyu Bolaji Osen 42′)

Considering they opened their campaign with a stunning 10-0 rout of Nagaworld, reaching the zonal semi-finals initially appeared a given but that was followed by a 1-1 draw with Tampines and a 1-0 loss to Yangon United that leaves Hanoi in their current predicament.

A fortnight ago, their 5-1 win over Nagaworld kept their destiny in their own hands and Quang Hai was key to that result with two brilliant assists.

90+1′ GOAL! 5-1 Hanoi FC The visitors finish with a flourish as Quang Hai sets Osen up to get his hat-trick!#NAGvHAN #AFCCup2019 pic.twitter.com/2hV1yVfbZZ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 1, 2019

With the likes of Ganiyu Oseni and Pape Omar Faye banging in the goals, Quang Hai has rather flown under the radar for his club but is more than capable of producing a match-winning performance.

Hanoi will be hoping he does just that against Tampines.