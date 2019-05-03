Philippines’ Ceres Negros overtake Buriram United to become No.1 ASEAN club in AFC Club Rankings

Philippines club Ceres Negros FC have dethroned Thai League outfit Buriram United as the highest ranked club of the ASEAN region in the latest update of the AFC Club Rankings.

According to rankings accumulator FootyRankings, Ceres have climbed three places to become the 31st best ranked club under the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) while Thai League champions Buriram have fallen one place to No 33 in Asia.

Ceres’ latest climb comes on the back of an emphatic 5-0 win over Shan United in the AFC Cup 2019 on May 1 while Buriram did not have a game in the AFC Champions League 2019 which affected their ranking in the May 2 update.

Malaysia Super League champions Johor Darul Ta’zim remain in the 36th position (ASEAN No. 3) in the latest update.

Ceres have already booked a spot in the ASEAN Zonal semifinals of this season’s AFC Cup after winning their fifth game in the group stage. They will now face Vietnam’s Becamex Binh Duong in the final group game on May 15.

AFC Cup 2019: Shan United 0-3 Ceres Negros FC (Bienvenido Maranon 72′)

Meanwhile, both Buriram and JDT are lying bottom of their respective groups in the ACL 2019. Buriram will face Urawa Red Diamonds in their next continental outing on May 7 while JDT host Asian champions Kashima Antlers on May 8.