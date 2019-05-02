AFC Cup 2019 ASEAN Zone Match Day 5: The Top 5

Following a round that saw a staggering 33 goals scored in just six matches, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan picks his five best performers from Match Day 5 in the ASEAN Zone of AFC Cup 2019.

1) JORDAN MINTAH (KAYA FC-ILOILO)

Considering he has been the focal point of the Kaya FC-Iloilo attack, it is remarkable that Jordan Mintah headed into Match Day 5 without an AFC Cup goal to his name.

AFC Cup 2019: Kaya FC Iloilo 1-0 Lao Toyota FC (Jordan Mintah 11′)

But once he broke his duck, the floodgates duly opened as the Ghanaian notched a hat-trick to inspire his side to a 5-1 rout of Lao Toyota.

Kaya had no shortage of standouts with right winger Connor Tacagni also impressing although Mintah was clearly the star as he produced a masterclass in finishing, including a brilliant third goal in the final minute from outside the area.

2) MARC KLOK (PSM MAKASSAR)

Having previously represented Indonesia in the AFC Champions League in 2004-05, PSM Makassar’s return to continental football has already been a success as they have sealed their place in the ASEAN Zone semi-finals with a game to spare.

It did initially look like they would have to wait until a fortnight’s time to achieve that as they trailed Home United 2-0 before the hour mark, only to pull off a stunning comeback for a 3-2 triumph.

AFC Cup 2019: PSM Makassar 2-2 Home United (Marc Klok 77′)

While he is usually content to perform his deep-lying playmaker role and let the likes of Eero Markkanen and Wiljan Pluim grab the headlines, Marc Klok emerged as PSM’s unlikely two-goal hero as he pulled one back from the penalty spot before levelling the scores with a stunner to set the stage for Guy Junior’s 86th-minute winner.

3) BIENVENIDO MARANON (CERES-NEGROS)

For the second time in four matches, Bienvenido Maranon was unstoppable as he bagged a hat-trick to help Ceres-Negros make it five wins in a row as they thrashed Shan United 5-0.

The Spaniard, already with 18 goals from the two previous AFC Cup campaigns, finally put the visitors ahead in the 38th minute with a neat finish after they initially struggled to carve open a stubborn Shan defence.

AFC Cup 2019: Shan United 0-1 Ceres Negros FC (Bienvenido Maranon 38′)

From then on, there was only ever going to be one outcome and Maranon doubled his tally by converting a 43rd-minute penalty, before ensuring he would be bringing home to match-ball with another clinical strike in the 72nd minute to take his tally for the campaign to nine goals.

4) NGUYEN QUANG HAI (HANOI FC)

While Ganiyu Oseni may have also scored a hat-trick in Hanoi FC’s emphatic 5-1 triumph at Nagaworld, the most influential player on the pitch was arguably Nguyen Quang Hai, the hottest property in Southeast Asian football at the moment.

Drifting all over the attacking third to find spaces to exploit, Quang Hai was a constant creative force and combined with the likes of Pape Omar Faye and Pham Thanh Luong to perfection.

AFC Cup 2019: Nagaworld FC 0-2 Hanoi FC (Ganiyu Bolaji Osen 42′)

His assist for Oseni’s second goal was a visionary slide-rule pass that carved apart the Nagaworld defence, before he repeated the trick in the first minute of injury-time when he played a lovely one-two with Doan Van Hau before unselfishly squaring the ball across the face of goal to leave his striker with a simple tap-in.

5) MAUNG MAUNG LWIN (YANGON UNITED)

Yangon United’s brave display ultimately proved futile as they fell to a last-gasp 4-3 defeat to Tampines Rovers, who had a Khairul Amri hat-trick to thank for the three points that keeps them top of Group F.

However, considering Amri also missed a glut of gilt-edged chances that would have killed the game off when Tampines were leading 2-0, it is Yangon winger Maung Maung Lwin who was the best performer at the Jalan Besar Stadium on Wednesday.

AFC Cup 2019: Tampines Rovers 2-2 Yangon United (Mg Mg Lwin 71′)

Maung Maung Lwin and Yangon, as a whole, have failed to rediscover the heights of last season when they reached the ASEAN Zone semi-finals, but his performance on Wednesday – which included a goal and assist – was a reminder of the quality he possesses when on form.