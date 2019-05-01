AFC Cup 2019: Tampines survive almighty Yangon scare to stay top

Tampines Rovers remain in possession of a three-point lead at the top of AFC Cup 2019 Group F but had to do it the hard way on Wednesday as they toiled to a 4-3 win over Yangon United.

It looked as though the Stags would be cruising to a routine victory at the Jalan Besar Stadium when they opened the lead inside the opening two minutes.

AFC Cup 2019: Tampines Rovers 1-0 Yangon United (Khairul Amri 2′)

Madhu Mohana played a long ball over the top to pick out the unmarked Khairul Amri, who met it with a cushioned volley that squirmed under Wai Lin Aung and over the line.

Tampines doubled their advantage in the 43rd minute when the visitors failed to clear their lines at a corner and, although Yasir Hanapi’s initial effort was parried by Wai Lin Aung, Amri reacted instinctively to lash home the rebound.

AFC Cup 2019: Tampines Rovers 2-0 Yangon United (Khairul Amri 43′)

However, the Singapore Premier League outfit went on to waste a host of chances to put the result beyond doubt with Amri the biggest culprit, and they were almost made to pay for their profligacy.

Yangon pulled one back two minutes before the hour mark as Maung Maung Lwin hit the byline and hung a cross up inside the area and – although the ball was slightly behind Soe Min Naing – the striker did extremely well to hook a volley into the back of the net.

AFC Cup 2019: Tampines Rovers 2-1 Yangon United (Soe Min Naing 58′)

Then, in the 71st minute, the Myanmar National League giants pulled level after capitalizing on some hesistant defending from Amirul Adli, whose moment of indecision in clearing a ball allowed Maung Maung Lwin to nip in and finish past Syazwan Buhari.

AFC Cup 2019: Tampines Rovers 2-2 Yangon United (Mg Mg Lwin 71′)

Remarkably, after all his misses, Amri then completed his hat-trick six minutes later, when he stooped low to meet Ryutaro Megumi’s right-wing cross with a header that hit the bar and landed in front of the goal-line before bouncing back in.

AFC Cup 2019: Tampines Rovers 3-2 Yangon United (Khairul Amri 77′)

But again, Yangon responded in the 85th minute as the hosts threatened to throw it all away when Kaung Htet Soe embarked on an enterprising run down the right and drilled a dangerous ball into the six-yard box, where Kyaw Zin Oo ghosted in ahead of Madhu Mohana for a simple tap-in.

AFC Cup 2019: Tampines Rovers 3-3 Yangon United (Kyaw Zin Oo 85′)

Nonetheless, in dramatic fashion, the Stags were not to be denied as left-back Irwan Shah emerged as the hero in the 91st minute, making a clever run to beat the offside trap and latch onto a Madhu flick-on header before stabbing the winner past Wai Lin Aung.

AFC Cup 2019: Tampines Rovers 4-3 Yangon United (Irwan Shah 90+1′)

With the win, Tampines remain three points ahead of Hanoi FC in Group F and only need to avoid defeat when both sides meet in a fortnight to secure their progress into the ASEAN Zone semi-finals.

TAMPINES ROVERS: Syazwan Buhari, Madhu Mohana, Daniel Bennett, Amirul Adli, Irwan Shah, Shahdan Sulaiman, Yasir Hanapi (Taufik Suparno 90+3’), Zehrudin Mehmedovic (Mirza Delimedjac 46’), Ryutaro Megumi, Jordan Webb, Khairul Amri (Shah Shahiran 82’).

YANGON UNITED: Wai Lin Aung, Zarni Htet, Thu Rein Soe, Pyae Phyo Zaw (Min Ko Thu 39’), Min Kyaw Khant, Yan Aung Kyaw, Kosuke Uchida, Maung Maung Lwin, Vinicius Miller (Nyein Chan Aung 79’), Kyaw Zin Oo, Soe Min Naing (Kaung Htet Soe 75’).