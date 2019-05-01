WATCH: Tampines Rovers take 2-0 lead over Yangon United FC in the first of AFC Cup 2019 match

With two minutes left for the first half to get over, Tampines Rovers scored another goal to take a 2-0 lead over Yangon United F.C. in the ongoing AFC Cup 2019 match.

It was Tampines Rovers’ Khairul Amri who’s quick action won the lead for his side. Yasir Hanapi received a corner kick and tried to shoot the ball past the goalkeeper. However. the latter was successful in defending that shot but didn’t quite get his defence right. Amri saw the opportunity and hurled the ball right back into the goal post to double the led for Tampines Rovers.

