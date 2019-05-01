AFC Cup 2019: Five talking points as Becamex dump Persija Jakarta out of the competition

Persija Jakarta’s AFC Cup campaign came to an abrupt end after they suffered a three-one loss at the hands of Becamex Binh Duong. The V League side, meanwhile, secured the second position in their group and now await the results of the other groups. Here are five things we noticed in that one.

#1 Becamex take the lead early

AFC Cup 2019: Becamex Binh Duong 1-0 Persija Jakarta (Nguyen Anh Duc 38′)

Persija Jakarta began the game on a positive note. The Indonesian side were confident on the ball as they recycled possession amongst themselves. However, despite holding the majority of the ball, they weren’t able to create many openings.

Becamex Binh Duong, on the contrary, created plenty of chances despite holding less of the ball. The V League side made Persija pay for their lack of creativity in the middle of the park by scoring the opener.

And it was Nguyen Anh Duc who opened the scoring, just as he did against Shan United during the last matchday. The Vietnamese striker controlled a cross before smashing the ball past the goalkeeper, giving his side the lead just before the forty-minute mark.

#2 Miss at one end, a goal at the other

AFC Cup 2019: Becamex Binh Duong 2-0 Persija Jakarta (To Van Vu 45+2′)

Persija struggled to create a lot of chances in the first half and were restricted by Becamex outside of their box. However, they did manage to find some openings through Bruno Matos. Nevertheless, the Persija forward hit the crossbar once before shooting over from close range later in the half.

No sooner Matos had missed his golden opportunity, Becamex had the ball in the net for their second. This time, it was To Van Vu, who controlled the ball just outside the box before curling it into the top corner.

Van Vu’s stunner left Persija on the brink of elimination and left Matos ruing his missed chance.

#3 Luiz puts the game to bed

AFC Cup 2019: Becamex Binh Duong 3-0 Persija Jakarta (Wander Luiz 51′)

Becamex Binh Duong took a two-goal lead with them into the halftime break. However, Persija knew that they weren’t out of the AFC Cup just yet. A quick goal in the second half would settle some of the nerves while also allowing the Indonesian side a way back into the match, and perhaps the competition.

Nevertheless, the Liga 1 side had only themselves to blame when they went three goals behind.

The Persija defence failed to deal with Becamex’s pressing, with the ball ending up with Wander Luiz. The Brazilian chose to run at the defender, rather than passing to one of his teammates, before unleashing an unstoppable shot into the bottom corner.

Luiz’s goal all but confirmed Persija’s elimination while propelling Becamex to ten points with one more game left to play.

#4 Bruno Matos strikes too late

AFC Cup 2019: Becamex Binh Duong 3-1 Persija Jakarta (Bruno Matos 71′)

Whatever chances Persija Jakarta managed to create in their AFC Cup Matchday 5 tie against Becamex came through Bruno Matos. The Brazilian forward was the one constantly troubling the opposition defence. Although his finishing on the night did let him and his team down.

Nevertheless, Matos did manage to register himself on the scoresheet, when he scored in the seventy-first minute. He ran in behind the Becamex back line before unleashing an unstoppable shot past the goalkeeper. However, his goal proved to be nothing more than a consolation for the Liga 1 side.

#5 What next for Persija?

What’s gone wrong with Persija Jakarta in AFC Cup 2019?

Persija Jakarta find themselves in a difficult situation. The Macan Kemayoran have been eliminated from the AFC Cup in the group stage itself, after losing their third match in five matches. Just six months ago, the Indonesian side were contesting the zonal semifinal of the same competition!

However, the 2019 AFC Cup has been one to forget for Persija. They started off with a draw and a win, accumulating four points from their first two matches. However, three straight losses in the following three matches have been enough to push them out of the competition.

The Indonesian side still have the domestic league to contend for, along with the Piala Indonesia.

(Image credits: AFC, Persija Jakarta)