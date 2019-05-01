AFC Cup 2019: Becamex Binh Duong pile more misery on Persija Jakarta

Persija Jakarta’s miserable AFC Cup 2019 campaign continued on Wednesday as they were comprehensively beaten 3-1 by Becamex Binh Duong at the Go Dau Stadium.

Having reached the ASEAN Zone semi-finals last year playing a brand of entertaining attacking football, Persija have struggled to reach the same lofty standards in 2019 and entered Wednesday’s Group G clash with just one win from four matches.

AFC Cup 2019: Becamex Binh Duong 1-0 Persija Jakarta (Nguyen Anh Duc 38′)

And, after a keenly-contested opening, it was Binh Duong who drew first blood in the 38th when Ho Tan Tai played a searching pass from the back that was taken down brilliantly on the chest by Nguyen Anh Duc, who then proceeded to rifle his shot past Andritany Ardhiyasa.

It got better for the hosts right on the stroke of halftime when To Van Vu received possession from Nguyen Hung Thien Duc down the left and turned towards goal, shifting inside onto his right foot before bending a sublime effort beyond Andritany’s despairing dive.

AFC Cup 2019: Becamex Binh Duong 2-0 Persija Jakarta (To Van Vu 45+2′)

Just six minutes after the restart, the contest was effectively ended as Persija shot themselves in the foot by giving away possession inside their own half.

The ball broke to Wander Luiz, who made his way to the edge of the box before finding the bottom corner with a perfectly-guided effort.

AFC Cup 2019: Becamex Binh Duong 3-0 Persija Jakarta (Wander Luiz 51′)

Persija did manage to pull one back in the 71st minute when Bruno Matos broke through the middle to get in behind the opposition defence before firing past Bui Tan Truong at his near post, although it proved to be little more than a consolation.

AFC Cup 2019: Becamex Binh Duong 3-1 Persija Jakarta (Bruno Matos 71′)

BECAMEX BINH DUONG: Bui Tan Truong, Ho Tan Tai, Veniamin Shumeyko (Nguyen Thanh Long 78’), Ali Rabo, Nguyen Hung Thien Duc, Nguyen Tien Linh (Wander Luiz 46’), Dinh Hoang Max (Tong Anh Ty 45’), Nguyen Trong Huy, To Van Vu, Victor Mansaray, Nguyen Anh Duc.

PERSIJA JAKARTA: Andritany Ardhiyasa, Ismed Sofyan (Fitra Ridwan 54’), Steven Paulle, Maman Abdurrahman, Dany Saputra (Sandi Sute 68’), Tony Sucipto (Rishadi Fauzi 80’), Rohit Chand, Riko Simanjuntak, Bruno Matos, Novri Setiawan, Bambang Pamungkas.