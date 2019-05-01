WATCH: Persija Jakarta score a compensatory goal to end the match 1-3 against Becamex Binh Duong in AFC Cup 2019

Becamex Binh Duong had already picked a 3-0 against Persija Jakarta when the latter scored a compensatory goal at 71′. The Indonesian side struggled against the former and was finally knocked out of the ongoing AFC Cup 2019.

Persija Jakarta’s Bruno Matos was successful in driving past the defence of his opponents and score an easy goal. However, this goal will only put the player’s name on the scoresheet as his side bids farewell to the tournament.

AFC Cup 2019: Becamex Binh Duong 3-1 Persija Jakarta (Bruno Matos 71′)