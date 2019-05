Withing 2 minutes of the first whistle, Tampines Rovers scored the first goal to pick a 1-0 lead over Yangon United in the ongoing AFC Cup 2019 match. At 2′, it was Khairul Amri who picked the lead for his side.

Khairul Amri was right in front of the goal post and got a clear shot at the target. As soon as he received the pass, he was quick to send the ball to the back of the nets and win an early lead for his team.