Hanoi FC beat Nagaworld to leave AFC Cup destiny in their own hands

Hanoi FC’s AFC Cup 2019 destiny will be in their own hands after they defeated Nagaworld 5-1 at the Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

The visitors opened the scoring five minutes after the half-hour mark when Pape Omar Faye received possession and played it to Moses Oloya, before advancing into the box to receive the return pass and beat Sou Yaty with a neat finish.

AFC Cup 2019: Nagaworld FC 0-1 Hanoi FC (Omar Faye 35′)

Three minutes before halftime, Hanoi doubled their advantage after the ever-creative Nguyen Quang Hai slipped a lovely pass right at the feet of Ganiyu Oseni, who instinctively stabbed a shot home.

AFC Cup 2019: Nagaworld FC 0-2 Hanoi FC (Ganiyu Bolaji Osen 42′)

Against the run of play, Nagaworld then reduced the deficit in the 63rd minute when Anderson Zogbe latched onto Kouch Dani’s cut-back on the edge of the box and curled away a shot that ricocheted in off centre-back partner Nhim Sovannara, who probably knew little about the goal.

AFC Cup 2019: Nagaworld FC 1-2 Hanoi FC (Nhim Sovannara 63′)

But, in similar fashion, the Vietnamese giants restored their two-goal cushion in the 70th minute after Tran Van Kien ventured forward a fired away a love drive that deflected off Oseni past a hapless Yaty.

AFC Cup 2019: Nagaworld FC 1-3 Hanoi FC (Ganiyu Bolaji Osen 71′)

Hoang Vu Samson then put the result beyond doubt in the 86th minute when his header from a corner was partially blocked but fell kindly back at his feet, and he made no mistake in prodding home from point-blank range.

AFC Cup 2019: Nagaworld FC 1-4 Hanoi FC (Hoang Vu Samson 86′)

And, in the first minute of injury-time, Hanoi rounded off the scoring when Quang Hai weighed in with another assist, breaking free inside the box after a clever exchange of passes with Doan Van Hau before unselfishly squaring the ball to leave Oseni with a simple finish for his hat-trick.

AFC Cup 2019: Nagaworld FC 1-5 Hanoi FC (Ganiyu Bolaji Osen 90+1)

Regardless of the result between Tampines Rovers and Yangon United later on Wednesday, Hanoi will definitely finish top of Group F and qualify automatically for the ASEAN Zone semi-finals as long as they beat Tampines on Match Day 6.

NAGAWORLD: Sou Yaty, Leng Makara (Yet Chetra 77’), Anderson Zogbe, Nhim Sovannara, Khim Borey, Kouch Sokumpheak, Sos Suhana, Kouch Dani, Suong Virak (Moung Makara 46’), Amir Gurbani, Atuheire Kipson.

HANOI FC: Nguyen Van Cong, Tran Van Kien, Do Duy Manh, Tran Dinh Trong, Doan Van Hau, Pham Duc Huy (Dau Van Toan 88’), Moses Oloya, Pham Thanh Luong (Truong Van Thai Quy 67’), Pape Omar Faye (Hoang Vu Samson 55’), Nguyen Quang Hai, Ganiyu Oseni.