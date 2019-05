In the ongoing AFC Cup 2019, Becamex Binh Duong picked a dominant 3-0 lead over Persija Jakarta. At 51′, the former’s Wander Luiz took advantage of the weak defence and scored a fantastic goal.

A sloppy pass from the Persija Jakarta led the ball to Luiz who swiftly guided it back to the opposition’s box and scored a stunning goal from just outside the white line.

AFC Cup 2019: Becamex Binh Duong 3-1 Persija Jakarta (Bruno Matos 71′)