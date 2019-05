Became Bin Dough picked an early 1-0 lead over Persija Jakarta in their ongoing AFC Cup 2019 match. At 38′, Anh Duc scored a patient goal to win the lead for his side.

Anh Duc received the ball inside the box and he calmly guided it past the defenders until he got a clear shot at the goal. He then set the ball to move right past the goalkeeper and reach the back of the nets.

