Becamex were quick to pick a 2-0 lead over Persija Jakarta right before the whistle blew to mark the end of first half in the ongoing game. The host side’s Van Vu scored the second goal at 45+2′.

As soon as Van Vu received the ball, he drifted past the defenders to get a clear aim at the goalpost and sent the ball to the top right corner with a stunning curler.

AFC Cup 2019: Becamex Binh Duong 2-0 Persija Jakarta (To Van Vu 45+2′)