After Bienvenido Maranon’s fantastic hat-trick earned a 3-0 lead for Ceres-Negros in their AFC Cup 2019 match against Shan United, it was Carli de Murga who added to the hosts’ dominant scoreline.

At 80′, De Murga was at the receiving end of an off-corner kick Alvaro Silva. The former leapt for a well-calculated header and sent the ball flying past the visitor’s defence.

AFC Cup 2019: Shan United 0-4 Ceres Negros FC (Carli de Murga 80′)