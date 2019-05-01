AFC Cup 2019: Maranon puts Shan to the sword as Ceres advance to ASEAN semis

Bienvenido Maranon notched his second hat-trick of AFC Cup 2019 on Wednesday to help Ceres-Negros to a 5-0 win over Shan United that seals their place in the ASEAN Zone semi-finals.

Maranon opened the scoring at the Thuwunna Stadium in the 38th minute when he found space down the left, played a lovely one-two with Mahir Karic before squeezing a shot past Phone Thitsar Min in off the near post.

AFC Cup 2019: Shan United 0-1 Ceres Negros FC (Bienvenido Maranon 38′)

Two minutes before halftime, Maranon doubled his tally with an emphatic conversion from the penalty spot, after Mike Ott had been trieed by Kwe Thet Paing inside the area.

AFC Cup 2019: Shan United 0-2 Ceres Negros FC (Bienvenido Maranon – Penalty 43′)

At this stage, the visitors never looked in danger of relinquishing their lead but still they refused to take their foot off the pedal.

Martin Steuble made his way forward to good effect in the 71st minute as he played a low pass into the box to Maranon, who did well to shift the ball out from under his feet before finishing past Phone Thitsar Min and complete his hat-trick.

AFC Cup 2019: Shan United 0-3 Ceres Negros FC (Bienvenido Maranon 72′)

A fourth goal for Ceres arrived nine minutes later when a Miguel Tanton corner found an unmarked Alvaro Silva and, although his header looked destined for goal, Carli de Murga was on hand to nod it on into the back of the net just for good measure.

AFC Cup 2019: Shan United 0-4 Ceres Negros FC (Carli de Murga 80′)

And, with five minutes remaining, the visitors went to complete the rout after Ott held up play well inside the area before his neat reverse pass released OJ Porteria, who made no mistake in guiding a low shot into the bottom corner.

The result means Ceres maintain their perfect record of five consecutive wins so far in AFC Cup 2019, and – with top spot in Group G now guaranteed – they will be marching onto the ASEAN Zone semi-finals for a third consecutive campaign.

SHAN UNITED: Phone Thitsar Min, Zaw Lin Oo (Hein Thiha Zaw 72’), Htike Htike Aung (Nanda Kyaw 51’), Ye Min Thu, Hein Phyo Win, Sa Aung Pyae Ko (Zwe Thet Paing 36’), Aung Show Thar Maung, Hedipo Gustavo, Shwe Ko, Maycon Calijuri, Htet Phyo Wai.

CERES-NEGROS: Roland Muller, Sean Kane, Carli de Murga, Alvaro Silva, Martin Steuble, Stephan Schrock (Curt Dizon 77’), Omid Nazari (Kevin Ingreso 74’), Miguel Tanton, Mike Ott, Bienvenido Maranon, Mahir Karic (OJ Porteria 68’).