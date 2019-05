Ceres Negros’ Bienvenido Maranon is unstoppable in the side’s AFC Cup 2019 match against Shan United. He scored a hattrick and took the visitors to a 3-0 lead over Shan United on Matchday 5.

It looks like Ceres-Negros will continue to be the group leaders as Bienvenido single-handedly won a major lead for his side with three goals. His hat-trick goal came at 71′ when he skillfully guided the ball to the back of the nets.