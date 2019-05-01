WATCH: Bienvenido Maranon wins Ceres-Negros 1-0 lead over Shan United in AFC Cup 2019

Ceres-Negroes take a 1-0 lead over Shan United in their ongoing AFC Cup 2019 match. It was Bienvenido Maranon who won the lead for the visitors at 38′ when he successfully took the ball past the opposition’s defenders.

Bienvenido Maranon relied on one-two to take the ball inside the box. He tricked his way past the Shan United defence and found his way inside the box. Soon after that, he struck the ball with a calculated shot that earned the visitors the first goal of the night.

