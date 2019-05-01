WATCH: Bienvenido takes Ceres-Negros 2-0 up vs Shan United in the first half of AFC Cup 2019 match

Ceres Negros took a 2-0 lead in the last minutes of the first half of their AFC Cup 2019 match against Shan United. Bienvenido Maranon scored his second goal of the evening at 43′ minutes to double the lead for the visitors.

Soon after the Filipino player has scored the first goal for Ceres-Negros, they were awarded a penalty. Bienvenido stepped up to take the shot and his well-measured spot kick send the ball flying past the goalkeeper, making its way to the back of the nets. Can the hosts Shan United make a comeback in the second half?

AFC Cup 2019: Shan United 0-2 Ceres Negros FC (Bienvenido Maranon – Penalty 43′)