LIVE: AFC Cup 2019 – Tampines Rovers vs Yangon United

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE blog of the AFC Cup group stage encounter between Singapore’s Tampines Rovers and Myanmar’s Yangon United.

The team from Singapore has had an incredible AFC Cup campaign so far and they sit atop the Group F table. Yangon, on the other hand, have struggled to get a string of results to go their way and have only managed a win in four matches.

Tampines, so far, have three wins and a draw and are three points clear of second-placed Hanoi FC. And with the Vietnam side playing Nagaworld today as well, the Singapore Premier League team needs to get a result from this match to keep the top spot.

The Tampines Rovers vs Yangon United encounter is set to kick-off at 7.30 PM SGT/HKT and will be played at Tampines’ home ground Jalan Besar Stadium. You can follow all the LIVE updates and discussion related to the match here.