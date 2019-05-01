LIVE: AFC Cup 2019 – Nagaworld vs Hanoi FC

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live match coverage of the AFC Cup tie between Nagaworld and Hanoi FC. You can follow all the action via our live blog here.

Hanoi FC broke AFC Cup records when they met Nagaworld on Matchday 1 of the competition. The Vietnamese side registered a ten-nil win – the biggest in the history of the competition. However, the V League side were unable to take maximum advantage of their momentum, succumbing to a draw and a defeat in their following games.

Nagaworld, meanwhile, have recovered from their early thrashing and even managed to register a shock win over Yangon United. They will be hoping to continue their recovery when they play Hanoi.

A win for Hanoi FC tonight, along with other favourable results, could see them go joint top of the group. On the other hand, a Nagaworld victory would put them just a point behind Hanoi with one more game left to be played in the AFC Cup group stage.

Follow all the action from this one via our LIVE Blog here: