LIVE: AFC Cup 2019 – Shan United vs Ceres Negros

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE blog of the AFC Cup 2019 group stage encounter between Myanmar’s Shan United and Philippines giants Ceres Negros.

The team from Myanmar has had a disappointing campaign so far and have lost all of their encounters in the tournament. Ceres, on the other hand, lead the Group G table with four wins in as many matches.

Therefore, going by the form, this should be a straightforward win for the team from Philippines but you never know in competitions like the AFC Cup. With Shan United hosting Ceres, anything is possible.

The Shan United vs Ceres Negros encounter is set to kick-off at 5 PM SGT/HKT and will be played at the Thuwanna YTC Stadium. You can follow all the LIVE updates from the match here.