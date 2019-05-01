LIVE: AFC Cup 2019 – Becamex Binh Duong vs Persija Jakarta

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live match coverage of the AFC Cup tie between Becamex Binh Duong and Persija Jakarta. You can follow all the action via our live blog here.

It hasn’t been the best of campaigns for Indonesia Liga 1 side Persija Jakarta, as they find themselves third in their AFC Cup group. The Macan Kemayoran have lost two of their four games so far, winning one, and drawing the other. As a result, they have four points in four matches.

Becamex Binh Duong have fared slightly better than their opponents and are in the second position with seven points. They drew against Persija when the two teams played each other on Matchday 1 of the AFC Cup.

A win for Becamex would be enough for them to seal the second spot. However, a loss tonight could see Persija Jakarta join them on seven points with just one game left in the AFC Cup group stage.

Follow all the action via our LIVE Blog here: