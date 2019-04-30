AFC Cup 2019: Tampines Rovers vs Yangon United live stream, updates, when and where to watch

On Matchday 4 of this week in the ongoing AFC Cup 2019, Group F member Tampines Rovers will take on Yangon United.

The hosts, Tampines Rovers are currently the group leaders having picked ten points owing to three wins and one draw in their last four matches. A win in tomorrow’s match will only make them stronger ahead of the knockouts.

Their opponents, Yangon United are at the lowest end of the group table. Even if they manage to win tomorrow, the table will not reflect any major changes for them. However, they will have o give their best to try and qualify beyond the group stage.

Tampines Rovers are a clear favourite to win tomorrow’s match but can the visitors pull off a miracle?

When to watch?

The match between Tampines Rovers and Yangon United will take place on May 1st, and kicks-off at 7:030 PM HKT.

The Jalan Besar Stadium in Singapore will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup action.