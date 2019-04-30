AFC Cup 2019: Nagaworld vs Hanoi FC live stream, updates, when and where to watch

On Matchday 4 of this week in the ongoing AFC Cup 2019, Group F member Nagaworld will take on Hanoi FC.

Nagaworld FC registered only one win in their last four matches and are now in the third place of the group table. On the other hand, Hanoi FC went on to win two matches but are chasing the title.

If Hanoi FC win tomorrow’s match and Tampines Rovers fail to pick up points tomorrow, we may have a new group leader. Can the hosts solidify their chances at knockout stages in tomorrow’s match or will the visitors walk away with more than just a win?

When to watch?

The match between Nagaworld and Hanoi FC will take place on May 1st, and kicks-off at 6:00 PM HKT.

The Phnom Penh Olympic Stadium in Cambodia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup action.

You can also follow the match via our Live Blog.