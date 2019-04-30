AFC Cup 2019: Becamex Binh Duong vs Persija Jakarta live stream, updates, when and where to watch

On Matchday 4 of this week in the ongoing AFC Cup 2019, Group G member Becamex Binh Duong will take on Persija Jakarta.

With only two wins in the last four matches, Becamex Binh Duong’s chase for the top position in the group has slipped quite away. However, they can still work on closing the difference in points from the group leaders, Ceres Negros.

Persija Jakarta, on the other hand, are on the third position in the Group Table. They have two out of their last four matches and if they manage to pick a win today, their points will tally with that of their opponents. But they will still remain third.

Thus, in tomorrow’s match, the visitors must aim at decreasing the goal difference to better their chances of reaching the knockout stages. Becamex Binh Duong, however, will not let it be a cakewalk for the Indonesian side.

When to watch?

The match between Becamex Binh Duong and Persija Jakarta will take place on May 1st, and kicks-off at 6:00 PM HKT.

The Go Dau Stadium in Vietnam will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup action.

You can also follow the match via our Live Blog.