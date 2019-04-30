AFC Cup 2019: Shan United vs Ceres Negros live stream, updates, when and where to watch

On Matchday 4 of this week in the ongoing AFC Cup 2019, Group G member Shan United will take on Ceres Negros.

The hosts Shan United have not been enjoying the best of time in the ongoing AFC Cup 2019. They have lost all of their encounters in the last four matches and are currently situated at the bottom of the table.

On the other hand, Ceres Negros, are comfortable on the top of the Group table having won all of last four matches. Even f they lose in tomorrow’s match, they will continue to be on top.

Thus, this match is a high-risk for Shan United who have to bring their A game tomorrow. Will the hosts pull off a surprise win or will Ceres Negros pick a crushing victory?

When to watch?

The match between Shan United and Ceres Negros will take place on May 1st, and kicks-off at 5:00 PM HKT.

The Thuwanna YTC Stadium in Burma will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup action.