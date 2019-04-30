LIVE: AFC Cup 2019 – Chennaiyin FC vs Abahani Dhaka

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE blog of the AFC Cup 2019 group stage encounter between India’s Chennaiyin FC and Bangladesh’s Abahani Dhaka.

With the group stage of the continental competition now picking up, the teams don’t have much breathing space. And these two sides, sitting on top of the Group E table cannot slip up.

Chennaiyin and Abahani both have a win and draw from their two group matches so far and are tied on four points. The Indian Super League side, however, is ahead on goal difference.

Both the sides would want to get one better on the other tonight as three points in this match could go a long way in defining their progression to the latter stages of the competition.

Tonight’s encounter is set to kick-off at 10 PM SGT/HKT, 7.30 PM IST and will be played at The Arena in Ahmedabad, India. You can catch all the LIVE updates from the match here.