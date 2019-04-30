AFC Cup 2019: 5 Talking Points as PSM Makassar script a scintillating comeback against Home United

PSM Makassar completed an incredible comeback to fight back from 2-0 down and win all three points with a 3-2 victory over Home United at the Pakansari Stadium.

FULL TIME WHAT A COMEBACK! Marc Klok and Guy Junior scored stunners to help @PSM_Makassar secure the win and book their place in the knockout stage!#PSMvHMU #AFCCup2019 pic.twitter.com/OZVNT2S5jJ — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 30, 2019

Here are five talking points from the encounter.

#1 Rain ensures both sides have ample opportunities

8′ CHANCE! Abdil attacks the corner and tries to improvise with the finish but no luck as it goes wide.#PSMvHMU #AFCCup2019 pic.twitter.com/c7aTfsyArW — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 30, 2019

The match started amidst thunderous showers with the pitch getting adversely affected. Tackles were flying and players found it difficult to get a footing.

This ensured that we had an entertaining first half with both the sides creating ample opportunities.

#2 Entertaining but goalless first half

HALF TIME The two teams have carved out decent opportunities but have been wasteful with them in rainy, condition at the Pakansari Stadium.#PSMvHMU #AFCCup2019 pic.twitter.com/e3h2CuaTRL — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 30, 2019

Though the first half was fairly entertaining with both the sides coming close to opening the scoring, none actually did. Both the sides failed to trouble the scorers and left everything for the second half.

And both the sides came out all guns blazing in the second half.

#3 Two goals in four minutes open the flood gates

51′ GOAL! 1-0 @HomeUtdFC Hafiz Nor produces a lovely skill to leave the hosts dazed and break the deadlock with a composed finish!#PSMvHMU #AFCCup2019 pic.twitter.com/VZ4ESz3HRM — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 30, 2019

Six minutes into the first half, United’s Hafiz Nor decided to take up the mantle of scoring for his side onto himself. The forward scored twice in the space of four minutes to send Home United two up.

55′ GOAL! 2-0 @HomeUtdFC Hafiz Nor breaks the offside trap and produces another fine finish to double the lead and leave @PSM_Makassar stunned!#PSMvHMU #AFCCup2019 pic.twitter.com/pbhzEUeO4R — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 30, 2019

His first strike was in the 51st minute while his second goal came in the 55th minute.

#4 Hosts fight back instantly to set up an interesting finale to the match

60′ GOAL! 1-2 @PSM_Makassar Marc Klok converts the penalty to pull one back from the home side. GAME ON!#PSMvHMU #AFCCup2019 pic.twitter.com/JlPHFnf6RW — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 30, 2019

The hosts weren’t let down by the goal and fought back immediately. Three minutes after Home United went two up, PSM were awarded a penalty. Marc Klok made no mistake in dispatching the spot-kick into the net.

77′ WHAT A GOAL! 2-2 @PSM_Makassar Marc Klok gets his second of the game with a stunner from outside the box to draw the home side level!#PSMvHMU #AFCCup2019 pic.twitter.com/2SGqty8Gvd — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 30, 2019

Soon after, in the 77th minute, Klok equalised for PSM with a sumptuous strike and sent the fans into delirium.

#5 Junior seals the deal for PSM

86′ WHAT A GOAL! 3-2 @PSM_Makassar Guy Junior makes use the space given to score a scorcher to complete the comeback for the hosts!#PSMvHMU #AFCCup2019 pic.twitter.com/4N8CfzXmsv — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 30, 2019

With the match in its fag end, Guy Junior came out as the hero PSM were looking for. In the 86th minute of the match, he scored a scorcher to complete his side’s comeback and win all three points to stay at top of the Group H.

With this win, PSM now have 11 points in 5 matches and are set to finish group stage atop the table.