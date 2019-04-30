AFC Cup |

AFC Cup 2019: 5 Talking Points as PSM Makassar script a scintillating comeback against Home United

PSM Makassar completed an incredible comeback to fight back from 2-0 down and win all three points with a 3-2 victory over Home United at the Pakansari Stadium.

Here are five talking points from the encounter.

#1 Rain ensures both sides have ample opportunities

The match started amidst thunderous showers with the pitch getting adversely affected. Tackles were flying and players found it difficult to get a footing.

This ensured that we had an entertaining first half with both the sides creating ample opportunities.

#2 Entertaining but goalless first half

Though the first half was fairly entertaining with both the sides coming close to opening the scoring, none actually did. Both the sides failed to trouble the scorers and left everything for the second half.

And both the sides came out all guns blazing in the second half.

#3 Two goals in four minutes open the flood gates

Six minutes into the first half, United’s Hafiz Nor decided to take up the mantle of scoring for his side onto himself. The forward scored twice in the space of four minutes to send Home United two up.

His first strike was in the 51st minute while his second goal came in the 55th minute.

#4 Hosts fight back instantly to set up an interesting finale to the match

The hosts weren’t let down by the goal and fought back immediately. Three minutes after Home United went two up, PSM were awarded a penalty. Marc Klok made no mistake in dispatching the spot-kick into the net.

Soon after, in the 77th minute, Klok equalised for PSM with a sumptuous strike and sent the fans into delirium.

#5 Junior seals the deal for PSM

With the match in its fag end, Guy Junior came out as the hero PSM were looking for. In the 86th minute of the match, he scored a scorcher to complete his side’s comeback and win all three points to stay at top of the Group H.

With this win, PSM now have 11 points in 5 matches and are set to finish group stage atop the table.

