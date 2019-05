PSM Makassar continue to reign at the top of the Group Table after picking a 3-2 victory against Home United on Matchday 5 of the ongoing AFC Cup 2019. At the 86′, Guy Junior Ondoua scored a stunning goal to lock the win for the hosts.

He was in control of the ball and breezed past the defenders until he could find a clear shot at the goal. Ondoua then shot the ball from a little outside the box and sent it straight to the back of the nets.

AFC Cup 2019: PSM Makassar 3-2 Home United (Guy Junior 86′)