AFC Cup 2019: PSM Makassar produce miraculous comeback to seal semis berth

PSM Makassar are through to the ASEAN Zone semi-finals of AFC Cup 2019 after producing a stunning fightback to beat Home United 3-2 on Tuesday.

In what proved to be an intriguing Group H encounter at the Pakansari Stadium, both sides showed plenty of endeavour from the opening whistle but just lacked a cutting edge in the opening 45.

AFC Cup 2019: PSM Makassar 0-1 Home United (Hafiz Nor 51′)

But, six minutes after the restart, the deadlock was duly broken courtesy of a moment of brilliance from Hafiz Nor, who received the ball from Amiruldin Asraf with his back to his goal and turned his marker with a neat flick before finishing into the bottom corner.

Just four minutes later, Home hit PSM again with a clinical foray forward; Song Ui-young threading a lovely pass through to Hafiz, who again had no problem in slotting past Rivky Mokodompit.

AFC Cup 2019: PSM Makassar 0-2 Home United (Hafiz Nor 55′)

At this stage, it looked as though the visitors were cruising to a crucial win but PSM were handed a lifeline a minute before the hour mark when Muhammad Rachmat’s cross-shot was handled by Ho Wai Loon inside the area, paving the way for Marc Klok to send Nazri Sabri the wrong way with the resultant penalty.

AFC Cup 2019: PSM Makassar 1-2 Home United (Marc Klok 60′)

Rachmat was then unlucky not to level the scores four minutes after when he was played through by fellow substitute Rizky Pellu and beat Nazri with a deft chip, only for the strike to be ruled out for a marginal offside call.

Nonetheless, there was to be no denying the Indonesian outfit in the 78th minute when Klok grabbed a brace of his own, pouncing on a loose ball outside box and dispatching a lovely first-time curler beyond Nazri’s despairing dive.

AFC Cup 2019: PSM Makassar 2-2 Home United (Marc Klok 77′)

Having clawed their way back from two goals down, the hosts could have been forgiven for being satisfied with a share of the spoils.

However, Guy Junior had other ideas as he spun free on the edge of the area and unleashed a ferocious shot into the bottom corner to seal a remarkable come-from-behind win for his side.

AFC Cup 2019: PSM Makassar 3-2 Home United (Guy Junior 86′)

The result keeps PSM three points clear at the top of Group H, although they are guaranteed a spot in the next round as second-place Kaya FC-Iloilo will lose out to them on head-to-head record even if they finish the group stage level on points on the final match day.

PSM MAKASSAR: Rivky Mokodompit, Beny Wahyudi (Muhammad Rachmat 56’), Aaron Evans, Munhar, Taufik Hidayat, Marc Klok, Asnawi Bahar, Wiljan Pluim, Muhammad Arfan (Rizky Pellu 60’), Zulham Zamrun (Saldi 75’), Guy Junior.

HOME UNITED: Nazri Sabri, Faritz Hameed, Abdil Qaiyyim, Juma’at Jantan, Ho Wai Loon, Hafiz Nor (Iqram Rifqi 73’), Hami Syahin, Izzdin Shafiq, Adam Swandi, Amiruldin Asraf (Isaka Cernak 79’), Song Ui-young.