AFC Cup 2019: Kaya FC-Iloilo stay in the hunt with Lao Toyota win

Kaya FC-Iloilo remain in with a chance to qualify for the ASEAN Zone semi-finals of AFC Cup 2019 after recording an emphatic 5-1 win over Lao Toyota at the Panaad Stadium on Tuesday.

Jordan Mintah opened the scoring for the Philippine hosts in the 11th minute when he chased down a ball on the right and forced his way past Ketsada Souksavanh, before – despite finding himself at an acute angle – cleverly poking his shot through Outthilath Nammakhoth’s legs.

AFC Cup 2019: Kaya FC Iloilo 1-0 Lao Toyota FC (Jordan Mintah 11′)

Five minutes before halftime, Kaya doubled their lead as a deep corner from Marwin Angeles to the back post was nodded by Darryl Roberts back across the face of goal, paving the way for Connor Tacagni to react quickest and head home from five yards out.

AFC Cup 2019: Kaya FC Iloilo 2-0 Lao Toyota FC (Connor Tacagni 41′)

To make matters worse for the visitors, Outthilath picked up an injury in the midst of attempting to keep the opposition at bay and had to be replaced by Soukthavy Soundala.

Six minutes after the hour mark, Soukthavy was made the pay for a moment of indecision as he raced out of his goal to gather a long pass from Tyler Matas but then hesitated, allowing Mintah to nip in and hook the ball into the back of the unguarded net.

AFC Cup 2019: Kaya FC Iloilo 3-0 Lao Toyota FC (Jordan Mintah 66′)

To their credit, Lao Toyota never threw in the towel and pulled one back in the 70th minute after Rafael showed good skill to skip past a man down the left and slide an inch-perfect cross into the six-yard box for Kazuo Homma to finish past Louie Casas.

AFC Cup 2019: Kaya FC Iloilo 3-1 Lao Toyota FC (Kazuo Homma 70′)

Still, Kaya were always in control of proceedings and Yannick Tuason – just moments after coming on as a substitute – added a fourth the 86th minute, as he was left completely unattended on the right to latch onto Mintah’s flick-on header and advance into the area before scoring with a clinical finish.

AFC Cup 2019: Kaya FC Iloilo 4-1 Lao Toyota FC (Yannick Tuason 86′)

And, a minute from time, Mintah completed the rout – and his hat-trick – as he received possession from Tuason before unleashing an unstoppable effort from the outside the box that had Soukthavy beaten all ends up.

The result means Kaya have now racked up eight points from five matches in Group H and – even if PSM Makassar secure top spot later on Tuesday with victory over Home United – the Philippines Premier League outfit still have a chance of progressing as the best runners-up from the three ASEAN Zone groups.

KAYA FC-ILOILO: Louie Casas, Tyler Matas (Chy Villasenor 87’), Masanari Omura, Camelo Tacusalme, Shirmar Felongco, Marwin Angeles (Arnel Amita 90+1’), Alfred Osei, Connor Tacagni (Yannick Tuason 83’), Darryl Roberts, Arnie Pasinabo Jr., Jordan Mintah.

LAO TOYOTA: Outthilath Nammakhoth (Soukthavy Soundala 43’), Saison Khounsamnan, Victor Amaro, Ketsada Souksavanh, Bounphithak Chanthalangsy (Thipphachan Inthavong 76’), Manolom Phetphakdy, Soma Otani, Phoutdavy Phommasane, Somsavath Sophabmixay, Rafael, Kazuo Homma.