LIVE: AFC Cup 2019 – PSM Makassar vs Home United

Hello & welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s LIVE blog of the AFC Cup 2019 Group H encounter between Indonesia’s PSM Makassar and Singapore’s Home United.

The side from Singapore have two wins, a draw and a loss from their four group stage matches so far while PSM are yet to lose a match in the tournament this year. They have 8 points, with two wins and two draws.

Home United are currently second on the group table, only a point behind leaders PSM, which only goes on to highlight the importance of this encounter. The last time these two sides met, the match finished 1-1.

The PSM vs Home Utd encounter is set to kick-off at 4 PM SGT/HKT and will be played at the Pakansari Stadium. You can follow all the action live on FOX Sports Asia and also follow our blog here.