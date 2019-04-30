LIVE: AFC Cup 2019 – Kaya FC Iloilo vs Lao Toyota

Hello and welcome to FOX Sports Asia’s live match coverage of the AFC Cup tie between Kaya FC- Iloilo and Lao Toyota. You can follow all the action via our live blog here.

Three defeats in a row have left Lao Toyota’s AFC Cup 2019 campaign in a wreck. However, the Laos club now face the only team which they managed to take a point – Kaya FC.

The Philippines-based clubs themselves have had a tumultuous campaign. They started off with a draw against tonight’s opponents in the reverse fixture, back on matchday one before thrashing Home United five-nil. A draw and a loss against PSM Makassar followed, which rendered them third on the table with five points.

A chance for Kaya FC- Iloilo to move up in the group, provided the other results go their way. Meanwhile, another opportunity for Lao Toyota to register their first win in the AFC Cup this year. Which side will prevail?

Follow all the action via our LIVE Blog here: