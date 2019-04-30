AFC Cup 2019: Chennaiyin FC vs Abahani Dhaka live stream, updates, when and where to watch

On Matchday 3 of this week in the ongoing AFC Cup 2019, Group E member Chennaiyin FC will take on Abahani Dhaka.

The least exciting group in the ongoing AFC Cup witnessed Chenaiyin FC take the lead after winning only one of their last three matches. They collected four points from one win and one draw as they didn’t play two other matches.

Their opponents, Abahani Dhaka, have also managed to win one match and draw another in their last four games and reside at the second position of the group table with same points (4). However, positive goal difference has kept the visitors from climbing onto the top of the group table.

With relatively lesser competition from the rest of the group members, both these teams will aim at ending the group stages with them on No. 1 spot. Thus, it will be interesting to see how the hosts welcome the challenge posed by Abahani Dhaka in today’s match.

When to watch?

The match between Chennaiyin and Abahani Dhaka will take place on April 30, and kicks-off at 10:00 PM HKT.

The Arena Stadium in Gujrat, India will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup action.