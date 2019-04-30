AFC Cup 2019: PSM Makassar vs Home United live stream, updates, when and where to watch

On Matchday 4 of this week in the ongoing AFC Cup 2019, Group H member PSM Makassar will take on Home United.

PSM Makasar have put a dominant display in all their AFC Cup 2019 games so far. With 8 points in four matches, the Indonesian side currently resides on the top of the Group Table.

Their opponents, Home United, are also persistent in chasing the top position. However, one loss in their last four games has kept them from becoming the FGroup Leaders. Give their forms, both teams will bring their absolute best in today’s match which can completely shatter the current ranks in groups. If Home United lose today and Kaya FC manage to win against Lao Toyota, they will move to the second position. Thus, Home United have to ensure that they walk out as winners of they wish to claim a comfortable spot in the knockout stages.

Will PSM Makassar continue to lead the Group Table after Matchday 5 or will we see a new order of names roll out with Home United winning the match today?

When to watch?

The match between PSM Makassar vs Home United will take place on April 30, and kicks-off at 4:o0 PM HKT.

The Pakansari Stadium in Indonesia will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup action.