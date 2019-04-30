AFC Cup 2019: Kaya FC vs Lao Toyota live stream, updates, when and where to watch

On Matchday 4 of this week in the ongoing AFC Cup 2019, Group H member Lao Toyota will take on Kaya FC.

Kaya FC have managed to win only one out of their last four matches and are currently seated n Number 3 in the Group Table. A win in today’s match will take them one point ahead of Home United’ provided they lose against Group leaders PSM Makassar. Thus, this win can solidify Kaya FC’s chances of reaching the knockout champions.

Lao Toyota, on the other hand, have been struggling recently, They have not won a single match in their last four matches and reside at the bottom of the table. Even if they pull off a miracle and go on to win this match, it will not make any difference to the other teams. However, positive goal difference may help the hosts in gaining an advantage.

With this as stake, it will be interesting to see which of these two teams walk out as match-winners in their impending encounter.

When to watch?

The match between Kaya FC and Lao Toyota will take place on April 30, and kicks-off at 3:00 PM HKT.

The Panaad Stadium in the Philippines will play host to the game.

Where to watch?

Viewers from the Southeast Asian region (Malaysia, Cambodia, Indonesia, Philippines, East Timor, Laos, Singapore, Vietnam, Brunei, Myanmar and Thailand) can tune into the FOX Sports Network to watch the 2019 AFC Cup action.

You can also follow the game via our Live Blog.