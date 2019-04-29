AFC Cup 2019: Match against PSM Makassar a chance to show our character, says Home United interim manager Noh Rahman

Singapore’s Home United are set to resume their AFC Cup campaign with an encounter against Group H leaders Indonesia’s PSM Makassar and their interim manager Noh Rahman has urged his players to show their character.

United are coming off a disappointing 4-0 loss to Albirex Niigata Singapore in the Singapore Premier League. The players would naturally be feeling the heat and with a crucial AFC Cup encounter coming up, they need to get back to their best.

Noh Rahman accepted that the 4-0 defeat in the league wasn’t good for his players but they have a scope for improvement. He was quick to add, however, that there isn’t much time before their match against PSM.

“It was obviously not a good result for our boys. We’ll need to review the game and look at the areas we can improve. Although, of course, there’s not much time ahead of the next match against PSM.”

AFC Cup 2019: Home United 1-1 PSM Makassar (Hami Syahin – 63′)

Further expanding on how this would be different from their league encounter, he said, “The AFC Cup is very different from the Singapore Premier League, but both competitions are equally important to us.

“The match against PSM will be an opportunity for the players to show their character.”

Home United are currently second on the table, only a point behind leaders PSM, which only goes on to highlight the importance of this encounter.

The PSM vs Home Utd encounter is set to kick-off at 4 PM SGT/HKT and will be played at the Pakansari Stadium. You can follow all the action live on FOX Sports Asia.