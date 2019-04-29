The difference a year makes… what’s gone wrong with Persija Jakarta?

This time last year, Persija Jakarta were the toast of the AFC Cup as they entertained all with an exhilarating brand of attacking football that saw them advance to the ASEAN Zone semi-finals.

Fast forward to 2019 and the Indonesian Liga 1 giants find themselves in a far different state.

With two games still to go in Group G, Persija are already out of the running to advance automatically as winners and – while mathematically possible – are unlikely to seal their progress as the best runners-up of the three ASEAN groups.

So, just what exactly has gone wrong for Persija Jakarta?

FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan and pundit PJ Roberts delve deeper into the matter.

What’s gone wrong with Persija Jakarta in AFC Cup 2019?