Are Philippines’ Ceres-Negros by far ASEAN’s best team in AFC Cup 2019?

With four games down and two to go in the ASEAN Zone of AFC Cup 2019, Ceres-Negros are the sole remaining team with a maximum haul of 12 points to their names.

Another win over Shan United on Wednesday would be enough to see the Philippine outfit secure their place in the zonal semi-finals for a third straight season and the AFC Cup has certainly been a happy hunting ground for them.

Are Ceres Negros ASEAN’s best team in AFC Cup 2019?

Following the tournament’s format change, Ceres were crowned the inaugural ASEAN Zone champions in 2017 and reached the zonal final once more last year, where they were beaten by Home United.

But, this season, it looks increasingly likely that the Bacolod-based side will again be contending for top honours.

Boasting standouts such as Stephan Schrock, Bienvenido Maranon, Alvaro Silva and Mike Ott, the quality at Risto Vidakovic’s disposal is unquestionable at this level but are they equipped to go further?

After all, the reward for winning the ASEAN Zone two years ago saw them reach the inter-zonal semi-finals, where they were comprehensively beaten 4-0 on aggregate by FC Istiklol of Tajikistan.

90+2′ GOAL! 3-2 @CeresNegrosFC Schrock delivers another fine cross into the box and Mike Ott gets ahead of his marker to score what should be the winner! WOW WOW WOW!#PSJvCER #AFCCup2019 pic.twitter.com/IQbwDYXtX6 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 23, 2019

While Spanish-born Philippines international Silva is a huge addition in the heart of defence this season, the bulk of the Busmen squad has been largely unchanged since then.

And, while there is something to be said about stability and growing together as a team, it will be interesting to see if Ceres have improved sufficiently to take the next step should they once again reach that stage in 2019.