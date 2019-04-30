AFC Cup 2019: Who’s in a stronger position to finish top – Tampines or Hanoi?

With two rounds left to play in the ASEAN Zone of AFC Cup 2019, it is Tampines Rovers who currently hold a three-point lead over Hanoi FC.
After opening their campaign with a 10-0 thrashing of Nagaworld, Hanoi were widely tipped to go far in the tournament but then had a slump in form as they picked up just one point from their next two games, including a shock 1-0 defeat at home to Yangon United.
Tampines Rovers or Hanoi FC – Who will top AFC Cup 2019 Group F?
On the other hand, Tampines have been one of the surprise packages thus far in the AFC Cup with three wins and a draw so far, especially considering they picked up just a solitary point last season.
But, despite the Stags holding the advantage, could Hanoi actually be in a stronger position to finish top of Group F and qualify automatically?
90+1′ WHAT A GOAL! 3-2 @TRFCStags
LATE DRAMA as Tampines go up the other end and score through Khairul Amri, who goes for the overhead kick!#TAMvNAG #AFCCup2019 pic.twitter.com/uwx9eKk6kw
— FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 17, 2019
Should both sides win their respective matches on Wednesday, it would send it down to the wire with Hanoi hosting Tampines on Match Day 6 needing a victory to finish level on points.
Nonetheless, in that scenario, it would be Hanoi who will finish top due to a superior head-to-head record, after the two teams played out a 1-1 draw at the Jalan Besar Stadium in their previous meeting.
83′ – GOAL! Yangon United 2-5 Hanoi FC!
Pape Omar Faye has scored two goals in two minutes to bring up his hattrick — that too seconds after Ganiyu Oseni was denied his treble by the crossbar!! #AFCCup2019 #YGNvHAN pic.twitter.com/eorqkxYwd1
— FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 17, 2019