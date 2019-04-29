AFC Cup 2019 ASEAN Zone: The 6 big questions ahead of Match Day 5

As things look set to go down to the wire in AFC Cup 2019, FOX Sports Asia football editor Gabriel Tan looks at the six talking points ahead of Match Day 5 in the ASEAN Zone.

Are Ceres Negros ASEAN’s best team in AFC Cup 2019?

Can Kaya FC-Iloilo get back on track?

Kaya FC-Iloilo have been one of the surprise packages of AFC Cup 2019, going unbeaten in their opening three games in Group H before their recent 2-1 loss to PSM Makassar.

With the Philippine Premier League now underway – with Kaya opening their domestic campaign with a 3-0 win over Green Archers United on Saturday – it will be interesting to see if they can cope with juggling both competitions.

Interestingly, first-team regulars Jordan Mintah, Alfred Osei and Marwin Angeles all started on the bench at the weekend, suggesting that getting a result against Lao Toyota on Tuesday could be the big priority.

Will Home United resurgence come to an abrupt end at PSM Makassar?

It may have been far from convincing but two narrow victories over Lao Toyota has gotten Home United – last year’s ASEAN Zone champions – back on track, with their seven-point haul at present enough to see them just one behind group leaders PSM.

Both sides played out a 1-1 draw in their previous meeting , although the Indonesian outfit have since found some rhythm and look capable of putting any defence to the sword with the likes of Wiljan Pluim and Eero Markkanen leading the way.

Still, the return of South Korean ace Song Ui-young has really lifted the Protectors and he will be relishing taking on a PSM defence missing centre-back Abdul Rahman Sulaiman through suspension.

Is another thrashing on the cards when Hanoi FC visit Nagaworld?

It was the performance that delivered Hanoi FC’s statement of intent as they thrashed Nagaworld 10-0 on Match Day 1.

Nonetheless, things have not gone accordingly to plan since then and a 1-1 draw with Tampines followed by a 1-0 loss to Yangon United means the V.League 1 champions find themselves second in Group F.

Having gotten back to winning ways last time out, Hanoi’s destiny still remains in their own hands and another emphatic victory over Nagaworld could be on the cards as they look to reiterate they are back in business.

Tampines Rovers or Hanoi FC – Who will top AFC Cup 2019 Group F?

Are Tampines Rovers about to make amends for 2018?

As long as Hanoi pick up three points on Wednesday, the race to finish top of Group F will go down to the final day.

But, in the event the Vietnamese club slip up, Tampines Rovers could be the first team to book their place in the ASEAN Zone semi-finals.

Their displays in 2019 have been a far cry from last season, when they finished bottom of their group with a solitary point from six matches, and another win over Yangon United would put them in a strong position to progress even as the best runners-up.

Where has it gone wrong for Persija Jakarta?

What’s gone wrong with Persija Jakarta in AFC Cup 2019?

Having been one of the most-impressive sides in 2018, Persija Jakarta have struggled to replicate their success this season and are already out of the running to finish top of Group G.

Mathematically, they still have a chance of being the best runners-up from the three ASEAN Zone groups but it certainly will not be easy against a Becamex Binh Duong outfit that have won two on the trot against Shan United.

Losing Marko Simic following his off-field problems has robbed Persija of their focal point in attack, but such a talent-laden side should still have been giving a far better account of themselves.

Having been crowned inaugural ASEAN champions of the AFC Cup in 2017 before reaching the zonal final again last year, Ceres-Negros have proven their credentials in the tournament.

Again, this season, with a 100 per cent record of four wins, the Busmen have been irrepressible and are surely certain to reach the zonal semi-finals once more – which they can secure with victory over Shan United on Wednesday.

There is no doubting that Ceres can easily match it with their regional counterparts in the AFC Cup but they must be setting their sights on bigger goals, such as ensuring there is no repeat of the 4-0 aggregate loss they suffered to Istiklol in 2017 in the event they do reach the inter-zone playoffs once more.