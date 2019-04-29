AFC Cup 2019 MD5: Player to Watch – Tampines’ flying winger Ryutaro Megumi

Ahead of Match Day 5 of the ASEAN Zone in AFC Cup 2019, we take a closer look at Tampines Rovers’ Japanese wing wizard Ryutaro Megumi at this week’s Player to Watch.

Tampines Rovers have been one of the most-impressive sides thus far in the ASEAN Zone of AFC Cup 2019, picking up ten points from four matches to sit top of Group F at present.

Ryutaro Megumi: AFC Cup MD5 Player to Watch

It has been a remarkable improvement from last year when they finished bottom of their group with a solitary point.

The Stags have had no shortage of standouts in 2019 with Canadian livewire Jordan Webb, deep-lying playmaker Shahdan Sulaiman and enterprising wing-back Irwan Shah to name but a few.

However, one man who has been a constant source of energy and invention in the final third has been their flying winger Ryutaro Megumi.

90+3′- GOAL!! Tampines Rovers 5-1! Ryutaro Megumi hits the final nail on the Nagaworld FC coffin! 5-1!#NAGvTAM #AFCCup2019 pic.twitter.com/TntyLi7kVO — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) April 2, 2019

Since arriving from Japan as a relative unknown at the start of 2017, Megumi has established himself as one of the Singapore Premier League’s excitement machines with his blend of pace, skill and guile.

Often switching flanks with the equally-irrepressible Webb, Tampines’ twin wing wonders are unstoppable on their day and have combined for six of their team’s 13 goals in the AFC Cup this season.

Despite finding themselves top of the group, the Stags still have work to do if they are to qualify for the ASEAN Zone semi-finals with Hanoi FC hot on their heels.

68′ GOAL! Tampines Rovers make it 3-1 now as Megumi finishes it off! How good have they been this half?#AFCCup2019 #YGNvTAM pic.twitter.com/yVaQTNhWO0 — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) February 26, 2019

Nonetheless, they can take a significant step forward with victory against Yangon United on Wednesday and – in Megumi – they have just the player to unlock the opposition defence and carve out plenty of chances for Webb and Khairul Amri to feed on.