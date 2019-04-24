Persija Jakarta star offers to resign from club, takes full blame of AFC Cup 2019 defeat

Persija Jakarta star Bruno Matos has offered to resign from the club after their 3-2 loss against Ceres Negros in the AFC Cup 2019.

Though Matos scored Persija’s second goal of the night, he missed a penalty in the 21st minute of the match which proved out to be decisive in the end. The Philippines side came back from 2-0 down to register a scintillating 3-2 win and maintain their 100% record in the tournament.

Matos, clearly disappointed by the penalty miss, took full blame of the defeat through an Instagram post and even went on to add that he offers to resign from the club. Persija are yet to respond to his resignation request.

Matos’s post on Instagram read: “I am to blame for the defeat of the team. The only one to blame for the loss is BRUNO OLIVEIRA DE MATOS. Jakmania you deserve all the best, you guys are fantastic, every fan deserves a champion medal. I do not deserve to play in Persia, you deserve a better player than I do.

“I withdraw.

“My fellows, I’m sorry, you lost because of me. I am to blame for the defeats of the Persia. You are the best persija and Jakmania.

“GOD bless you my brothers and fellow club members and you Jakmania and all of you from Indonesia in the name of the LORD JESUS CHRIST AMÉM DEUS AMÉM 🙏 ❤⚽🇧🇷🇮🇩”