Bienvenido Maranon loving life with Ceres but still dreams of one final adventure

Ceres-Negros star Bienvenido Maranon is ready to fire the Philippine outfit to more glory in 2019 but harbours hopes of one final adventure before hanging up his boots.

Since joining Ceres in 2015, the Spaniard has been an absolute success and netted 57 goals in all competition in the last couple of seasons alone to emerge as one of the most-prolific marksmen in Southeast Asian football.

His free-scoring ways have been a key reason behind the Busmen winning the past two Philippine Football League (PFL) titles, as well as being crowned ASEAN Zone champions of the AFC Cup in 2017.

AFC Cup 2019: Ceres 2-0 Shan United – Bienvenido Maranon Panenka (37′)

As football in Philippines continues to grow, it is only natural that the PFL has seen a plethora of big names – both local and foreign – depart for greener pastures, including current Kedah striker Fernando Rodriguez, Romania-based left-back Daisuke Sato, and winger Iain Ramsay of Thailand’s Sukhothai to name but a few.

It should come as no surprise that Maranon has had his fair share of offers from around the region, with teams from Thailand, Malaysia, Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Singapore all rumoured to have been interested in his services.

Considering how much he is enjoying life with Ceres, however, the skilful forward with the knack of scoring brilliants goals remains content to extend his stay at the Panaad Stadium for the right offer once his current deal comes to an end in 2020.

29′ WHAT A GOAL! 1-0 @CeresNegrosFC The angle doesn’t look favorable there but Maranon produces the deftest of chips to beat the keeper!#CRNvYGU #AFCCup2018 pic.twitter.com/idtbYZk9QB — FOX Sports LIVE! (@FSAsiaLive) May 9, 2018

“I’m so happy in Ceres,” Maranon told FOX Sports Asia in an exclusive interview.

“In these four years, I did receive many good offers to leave – especially in the last window – but it wasn’t possible because I have a signed contract and I respect that.

“But, that’s okay as – like I said – I’m very happy in Ceres and the boss LRY [owner Leo Rey Yanson] is a really good person.

“So I hope to be able to sit down with them and improve my contract to possibly extend my time here.”

#afccup2019 📰 👇🏽https://t.co/NfEsLeAji6 ⚽️💪🏽Train how you want to play and you will be successful.@ceresnegrosfc — Bienve Marañon (@Bienvecadiz86) March 1, 2019

Nonetheless, Maranon, who turns 33 in May but continues to remain in excellent shape and shows no signs of slowing down just yet, is also open to writing one more chapter in an already storied career.

“I like to play in different countries to enjoy different atmosphere of football and the experience,” he added.

“I’m in the best years of my career, I feel physical really good and I’m feeling happy in training.

“When I play, I still feel ambitious and full of energy to play for at least three more years at this level of performance.

“Again, I’m so happy at Ceres but – in the future – I would like to play in Malaysia, Indonesia or Thailand.

“I’ve seen the footballing atmosphere there and I believe it would be the dream of any footballer to play in those countries.”

For now, though, Maranon’s immediate attention is focused on the start of a new campaign with Ceres.

View this post on Instagram Away matches #AFCCup2019 #ceresfootball A post shared by Ceres-Negros Football Club (@ceresnegrosfc) on Feb 27, 2019 at 9:14pm PST

Already, they have gotten their AFC Cup campaign off to a winning start after beating Shan United of Myanmar 3-2 and play their second Group G game on Tuesday against Vietnam’s Becamex Binh Duong.

Then, there is also the start of inaugural Philippine Premier League season, which has succeeded the PFL, on March 30.

“My target with Ceres this season is to get to the ASEAN Zone final of the AFC Cup, as we achieved that in the past two years, and also to win the league,” Maranon explained.

“Personally, I want to help the team play good football and continue scoring goals.”