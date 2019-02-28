Watch: Five best goals from 2019 AFC Cup Matchday 1

The 2019 AFC Cup started off with a bang. Matchday 1 of the competition brought with itself thrilling matches, including one which created tournament history. There were also some spectacular goals on display and we have narrowed down the five best ones.

Ahmed Ashkar, Al-Jaish vs Hilal Al-Quds; Ashkar’s forty-ninth minute striker helped his side Al-Jaish level their AFC Cup group opener against Palestine’s Hilal Al-Quds. The midfielder picked up the ball just outside the box before unleashing a fierce shot into the top corner.

Do Duy Manh, Hanoi FC vs Nagaworld FC; What better way to start your AFC Cup campaign than with a ten-nil win. Hanoi FC’s matchday one exploits proved to be historical in nature, with the Vietnamese side recording the competition’s biggest win. To provide icing to the cake, Do Duy Manh came up with a stunning strike from thirty yards out, beating the goalkeeper left, right, and centre.

What a goal! Was Do Duy Manh’s thunderbolt past Sou Yaty the best goal of AFC Cup MD1?

Mahmoud Al-Mardi, Al-Jazeera vs Al-Najma; Mahmoud Al-Mardi provided his team just the right boost when he scored an absolute belter in their AFC Cup opener. Al-Mardi dribbled past the defender before cutting inside and curling one in from range.

Nguyen Van Dung, Hanoi FC vs Nagaworld FC; What’s better than one screamer? Two screamers! That’s what happened when Nguyen Van Dung picked up the ball from way out before unleashing an unstoppable strike. The goalkeeper was left in a standstill as the ball landed in the goal after hitting the inside of the crossbar.

AFC Cup 2019: Ha Noi 7-0 Nagaworld FC – Nguyen Van Dung (72′)

Hami Syahin, Home United vs PSM Makassar; Throughout the entirety of their opening match, Home United looked to be on the backfoot. The Singapore side went behind to a first-half goal and looked to be out of the tie. Then on the sixty-third minute, up stepped Hami Syahin to bring his side back in the game with a wonder strike.

AFC Cup 2019: Home United 1-1 PSM Makassar (Hami Syahin – 63′)

Some great goals already in the competition. Makes us wonder what more does the 2019 AFC Cup has in store.